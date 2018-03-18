Champion Autism Network hosts sensory friendly day with the Easter Bunny

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Sunday, some very special children got the chance to meet the Easter Bunny at Coastal Grand Mall as part of Champion Autism Network.

Since 2012, Champion Autism Network has helped families with children on the autism spectrum develop a network of support both locally and beyond and each year the organization and support continues to grow.

“It’s great,” said father Scott Paster.

Families and children were welcomed inside the Coastal Grand Mall before it officially opened creating a quiet and calming atmosphere.

Kids were then able to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny himself.

“It’s just great to give back to the local community, these kids might not get the opportunity to visit with Easter bunny,” said Tori Dean, Marketing Director at Coastal Grand Mall.

Champion Autism Network hosts numerous events like this every month, but would not be possible without community support.

“To have the support of the business community whether it’s a hotel, restaurant venue or somebody donating something for our silent auction for the Night of Champions benefit, it’s just been overwhelming,” said Becky Large.

Night of Champions will features a night of fun and great food — with all the proceeds going to fund future Champion Autism Network programs.

The more funds raised the more people Champion Autism Network can serve and the more people they can reach.

One of those families, Coria Watson and her son 5-year-old son Carson made the trip from Florence on Sunday making this their first Champion Autism Network event.

“This will not be your last time,” said Coria Watson.

“The support is amazing, with people reaching out and giving we are just so blessed,” said Large.

Night of Champions will take place on Thursday, March 22 at 5:30pm and tickets are still available.

