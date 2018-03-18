Two injured in Loris house fire Sunday night

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Two people were injured in a house fire in Loris Sunday night, according to tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue.

The heavily-involved fire was in a single family home at 670 Paddock Road shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Two people were injured in the fire. One person received minor burn injuries and the other person received significant burn injuries and was transported to a hospital before fire crews arrived on scene.

The fire is currently under investigation.

@hcfirerescue and Loris Fire UPDATE to structural fire in single family home at 670 Paddock Rd. Structure heavily involved in fire upon arrival. One reported civilian injury. Still an active incident. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) March 18, 2018

