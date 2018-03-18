Two injured in Loris house fire Sunday night - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two injured in Loris house fire Sunday night

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: HCFR Twitter) (Source: HCFR Twitter)

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Two people were injured in a house fire in Loris Sunday night, according to tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue.

The heavily-involved fire was in a single family home at 670 Paddock Road shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Two people were injured in the fire. One person received minor burn injuries and the other person received significant burn injuries and was transported to a hospital before fire crews arrived on scene. 

The fire is currently under investigation. 

