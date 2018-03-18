One person injured, several cars damaged after shooting in Florence

A fatal accident has been reported in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Real-time traffic system. The accident happened on I-20 near mile maker 140 eastbound Sunday morning.More >>
A fatal accident has been reported in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Real-time traffic system. The accident happened on I-20 near mile maker 140 eastbound Sunday morning.More >>
One man has died following a motorcycle accident in Marion County Saturday, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. 45-year-old T. Terry Page died after being airlifted to McLeod Hospital in Florence Saturday night.More >>
One man has died following a motorcycle accident in Marion County Saturday, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. 45-year-old T. Terry Page died after being airlifted to McLeod Hospital in Florence Saturday night.More >>
A red flag warning is in effect later this morning through this evening as high winds develop. Outdoor burning is not advised as the winds and dry air can cause fires to become out of control and spread quickly.More >>
A red flag warning is in effect later this morning through this evening as high winds develop. Outdoor burning is not advised as the winds and dry air can cause fires to become out of control and spread quickly.More >>
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.More >>
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.More >>
Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus.More >>
Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>