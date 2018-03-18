One person injured, several cars damaged after shooting in Florence

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured after a shooting near Gaillard Street in Florence, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Officers responded to Gaillard Street and Kershaw Street shortly after 10:00 Saturday night for the report of shots fired.

Several vehicles were damaged and one victim had already been transported to the hospital by bystanders.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).

No additional details are available at this time, check back with WMBF News for more.

