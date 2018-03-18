Fatal accident reported on I-20 in Florence County

A fatal accident has been reported in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Real-time traffic system. The accident happened on I-20 near mile maker 140 eastbound Sunday morning.More >>
One man has died following a motorcycle accident in Marion County Saturday, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. 45-year-old T. Terry Page died after being airlifted to McLeod Hospital in Florence Saturday night.More >>
A red flag warning is in effect later this morning through this evening as high winds develop. Outdoor burning is not advised as the winds and dry air can cause fires to become out of control and spread quickly.More >>
Thousand along the Grand Strand celebrated St. Patrick’s Day. In North Myrtle Beach nearly 30,000 were in attendance and Main Street was shut down for the celebration. The parade kicked everything off early Saturday morning, afterwards people enjoyed music, Irish food and of course beer. This was the 30th Annual North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival and what many consider the unofficial kick off to sp...More >>
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
School officials say even though there are conflicting allegations related to the incident, the teacher has been removed from their substitute teaching list.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
