Fatal accident reported on I-20 in Florence County

MARION, SC (WMBF) – Two people were shot inside their car in Marion early Sunday morning, according to Lt. Tony Flowers with the Marion Police Department. The shooting happened around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Highway 76 in Marion. The two victims were in their car traveling east on Highway 76 when another vehicle pulled up next to them and began shooting. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this ti...

