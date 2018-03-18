Fatal accident reported on I-20 in Florence County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Fatal accident reported on I-20 in Florence County

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A fatal accident has been reported in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s real-time traffic system.

The accident happened on I-20 near mile maker 140 eastbound Sunday morning. 

Please avoid the area if possible.

Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story.

