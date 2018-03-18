Fatal motorcycle accident in Marion County claims the life of 45-year-old man

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One man has died following a motorcycle accident in Marion County Saturday, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.

45-year-old T. Terry Page died after being airlifted to McLeod Hospital in Florence Saturday night. He passed away around 10:30 p.m.

The accident happened in the Nichols area of Marion County.

At this time, the details of the accident are unknown, check back with WMBF News for more information.

