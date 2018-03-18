Two injured after being shot while driving in Marion

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION, SC (WMBF) – Two people were shot inside their car in Marion early Sunday morning, according to Lt. Tony Flowers with the Marion Police Department.

The shooting happened around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Highway 76 in Marion.

The two victims were in their car traveling east on Highway 76 when another vehicle pulled up next to them and began shooting.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. The passenger of the vehicle received minor injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616 or Marion County Dispatch at 843-423-8399.

No additional details are available at this time, check back with WMBF News for more information.

