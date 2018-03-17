North Myrtle Beach host 30th Annual St. Patrick's Day Festival

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- Thousand along the Grand Strand celebrated St. Patrick’s Day.

In North Myrtle Beach nearly 30,000 were in attendance and Main Street was shut down for the celebration.

The parade kicked everything off early Saturday morning, afterwards people enjoyed music, Irish food and of course beer.

This was the 30th Annual North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival and what many consider the unofficial kick off to spring.

One of the more popular location, Flynn’s Irish Tavern, served up authentic Irish meals and cold brews.

Although the festival ended at 4 PM the celebration at Flynn’s is an all-day affair.

The city of North Myrtle Beach said they take pride in offering a safe atmosphere for everyone.

Several roads were shut down during the event, but all roads are now back open as normal.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.