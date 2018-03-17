FIRST ALERT: Spring snow chance by the middle of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Spring season technically begins on Tuesday morning, but another blast of cold air and a small chance for snow is possible by Wednesday evening.

Temperatures climb into the 70s Tuesday afternoon, followed by a drastic drop in temperatures overnight into the low 40s by Wednesday morning as a low pressure system moves off shore.

There is a chance of lingering light rain on Wednesday, which will be a cold rain as high temperatures stay in the middle to upper 40s. As the temperature drops in the evening, there is a narrow window where the remaining moisture could fall as a mix of rain and snow.

Based on the current trends, most of this would take place after 6pm Wednesday north of the border into Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.

These areas and timing will continue to change over the coming days and the First Alert Weather team will continue to fine tune the forecast.

