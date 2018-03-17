HCPD searching for stolen construction trailer

The Horry County Police department is searching for a stolen construction trailer, according to a post on their Facebook page. The trailer was stolen from Cooper Construction on Highway 90 in Longs between March 4 – 6.More >>
The Horry County Police department is searching for a stolen construction trailer, according to a post on their Facebook page. The trailer was stolen from Cooper Construction on Highway 90 in Longs between March 4 – 6.More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>
Toll funding for I-73 could depend on whether a bill in the South Carolina House gets passed, according to former chair of the SCDOT Mike Wooten. Wooten said in order for the state to legally charge tolls on that route, this bill in the House needs to pass. "It would be impossible for us to build I-73 we believe without having a toll component,” said Rep. Alan Clemmons.More >>
Toll funding for I-73 could depend on whether a bill in the South Carolina House gets passed, according to former chair of the SCDOT Mike Wooten. Wooten said in order for the state to legally charge tolls on that route, this bill in the House needs to pass. "It would be impossible for us to build I-73 we believe without having a toll component,” said Rep. Alan Clemmons.More >>
Two men were shot Friday night in Conway, according to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department. Conway Police Officers responded to Racepath Street around 10:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two men who told the officers they had been shot.More >>
Two men were shot Friday night in Conway, according to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department. Conway Police Officers responded to Racepath Street around 10:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two men who told the officers they had been shot.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Michael Todd Jordan, 46, is known to frequent the north end waterfront hotels’ pool and hot tub areas, according to a release from the MBPD. He is believed to be homeless in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Michael Todd Jordan, 46, is known to frequent the north end waterfront hotels’ pool and hot tub areas, according to a release from the MBPD. He is believed to be homeless in Myrtle Beach.More >>
State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.More >>
State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
Two cars and three bodies were recovered from the wreckage, police said Saturday.More >>
Two cars and three bodies were recovered from the wreckage, police said Saturday.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>