HCPD searching for stolen construction trailer

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police department is searching for a stolen construction trailer, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The trailer was stolen from Cooper Construction on Highway 90 in Longs between March 4 – 6. The trailer is a 7x14 Force.

If you have seen it or have any information, please call Horry County Police at (843) 248-1520.

    Saturday, March 17 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-03-17 19:00:53 GMT
