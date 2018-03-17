Conway parents arrested after baby boy thrown from car seat, lan - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway parents arrested after baby boy thrown from car seat, landing on head

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Jacob Lowman (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Jacob Lowman (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
Juliana Biggerstaff (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Juliana Biggerstaff (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police.

20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police.

Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his head where it appeared he was dropped,” the report states.

Biggerstaff told police on March 10, the victim was sitting in his car seat, unstrapped, and crying because he is teething.  Lowman became angry the baby was crying and “grabbed the car seat, threw it in the air, causing the victim to fly out of it, landing on his head.”

Biggerstaff said she then tried to console the baby, who was crying, by giving him a bottle. She tried to take the baby to the hospital, but Lowman told her, “if the baby was taken to the hospital, Department of Social Services would remove the child from their care,” the report continues. Biggerstaff did not take the child to the hospital to be evaluated.

Biggerstaff “never tried seeking care for the victim and had ample opportunity to contact emergency services to check on the victims injuries,” the report said.

It wasn’t until Biggerstaff contacted the complainant days later that police were alerted to the situation. The complainant then took the baby to the hospital herself to be evaluated after calling police.

The report states the Department of Social Services has been contacted.

Both Biggerstaff and Lowman were charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • HCPD searching for stolen construction trailer

    HCPD searching for stolen construction trailer

    Saturday, March 17 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-03-17 19:00:53 GMT
    (Source: HCPD Facebook)(Source: HCPD Facebook)
    (Source: HCPD Facebook)(Source: HCPD Facebook)

    The Horry County Police department is searching for a stolen construction trailer, according to a post on their Facebook page. The trailer was stolen from Cooper Construction on Highway 90 in Longs between March 4 – 6. 

    More >>

    The Horry County Police department is searching for a stolen construction trailer, according to a post on their Facebook page. The trailer was stolen from Cooper Construction on Highway 90 in Longs between March 4 – 6. 

    More >>

  • Conway parents arrested after baby boy thrown from car seat, landing on head

    Conway parents arrested after baby boy thrown from car seat, landing on head

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:39 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:39:01 GMT
    Jacob Lowman (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Jacob Lowman (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
    Jacob Lowman (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Jacob Lowman (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...

    More >>

    Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...

    More >>

  • Leaders say bill is important part of moving I-73 forward

    Leaders say bill is important part of moving I-73 forward

    Saturday, March 17 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-03-17 16:37:25 GMT
    Without tolls, leaders say I-73 would be impossible (Source: WMBF News).Without tolls, leaders say I-73 would be impossible (Source: WMBF News).
    The proposed Interstate 73 has taken a step closer to the start of construction. (Source: WMBF News)The proposed Interstate 73 has taken a step closer to the start of construction. (Source: WMBF News)

    Toll funding for I-73 could depend on whether a bill in the South Carolina House gets passed, according to former chair of the SCDOT Mike Wooten. Wooten said in order for the state to legally charge tolls on that route, this bill in the House needs to pass. "It would be impossible for us to build I-73 we believe without having a toll component,” said Rep. Alan Clemmons.

    More >>

    Toll funding for I-73 could depend on whether a bill in the South Carolina House gets passed, according to former chair of the SCDOT Mike Wooten. Wooten said in order for the state to legally charge tolls on that route, this bill in the House needs to pass. "It would be impossible for us to build I-73 we believe without having a toll component,” said Rep. Alan Clemmons.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly