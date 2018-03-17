Conway parents arrested after baby boy thrown from car seat, landing on head

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police.

20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police.

Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his head where it appeared he was dropped,” the report states.

Biggerstaff told police on March 10, the victim was sitting in his car seat, unstrapped, and crying because he is teething. Lowman became angry the baby was crying and “grabbed the car seat, threw it in the air, causing the victim to fly out of it, landing on his head.”

Biggerstaff said she then tried to console the baby, who was crying, by giving him a bottle. She tried to take the baby to the hospital, but Lowman told her, “if the baby was taken to the hospital, Department of Social Services would remove the child from their care,” the report continues. Biggerstaff did not take the child to the hospital to be evaluated.

Biggerstaff “never tried seeking care for the victim and had ample opportunity to contact emergency services to check on the victims injuries,” the report said.

It wasn’t until Biggerstaff contacted the complainant days later that police were alerted to the situation. The complainant then took the baby to the hospital herself to be evaluated after calling police.

The report states the Department of Social Services has been contacted.

Both Biggerstaff and Lowman were charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

