Two injured in Conway shooting Friday night

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Two men were shot Friday night in Conway, according to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department.

Conway Police Officers responded to Racepath Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located two men who told the officers they had been shot.

The two men were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing at this point. If you have any information, please call the Conway Police Department ar 843-248-1790.

