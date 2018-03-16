Myrtle Beach man arrested for three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – According to online records, Michael Todd Jordan was arrested early Saturday morning on three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Records show Jordan was arrested on the 200-block of South Kings Highway shortly after 3:00 a.m.

Michael Todd Jordan, 46, is known to frequent the north end waterfront hotels’ pool and hot tub areas, according to a release from the MBPD. He is believed to be homeless in Myrtle Beach.

Jordan is described by police as 6-feet tall, 175 pounds, bald, with salt and pepper side burns and a beard.

