Future of the former historic Myrtle Beach Pavilion is still unknown

New information was released Friday in connection to the death of a 20-year-old woman who was found dead on the side of Highway 76 in Timmonsville last month.
Myrtle Beach Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Michael Todd Jordan, 46, is known to frequent the north end waterfront hotels' pool and hot tub areas, according to a release from the MBPD. He is believed to be homeless in Myrtle Beach.
The historic former Myrtle Beach Pavilion is now home to a handful events throughout the year, but some people want to see activity there all year round. It is remembered with rich history, excitement in the heart of Myrtle Beach known nationwide.
The five newly-constructed Horry County Schools will get bulletproof glass, according to School Board Chairman Joe DeFeo. In the past, local students and parents have expressed concerns with the lack of bulletproof glass in the new schools.
On this week's Restaurant Scorecard: a buildup of dried food and grime at some spots, but a brand new sandwich spot is ready for your order, and a new Mexican Cantina is serving up Latin-flavored food.
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
He was expected to retire on Sunday. He now stands to lose the pension he accrued in his nearly two decades with the FBI.
The lead engineer on the bridge project that collapsed at Florida International University left a voicemail alerting a state agency to "cracking" two days before the tragedy.
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. ("Little Buddy") Bonner has never been little in his life.
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.
The Erie County Sheriff's Office in Sandusky issued and then canceled an amber alert after 4-year-old D'Quai Hemchak was forcibly removed from a vehicle by his mother, Jennifer Ann Hemchak.
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.
