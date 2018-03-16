2 local men among 10 arrested in SC as part of multi-state child exploitation crackdown

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A total of 76 people were arrested as part of a multi-state crackdown on sexual exploitation of minors; among them are 10 individuals in South Carolina, two of whom are from the local area.

Anthony Carmichael, 30, from Marion, was arrested on March 14 by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony punishable by up to ten years in prison on each count.

Edwin Alan Giacin, 35, of Little River, was also arrested on March 14, but by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The two local men were arrested as part of a crackdown involving nine Internet Crime Against Children Task Forces across the Southeast, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

A total of 76 people were arrested, and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims as part of “Operation Southern Impact II.” The operation focused on people who possess and distribute child pornography, and those who are sexually exploiting children in other ways using technology and the internet, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

The planning for the operation began about four months ago, and culminated in two days of warrant executions, undercover operations and arrests in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia, the release states. A total of 222 law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies were involved.

