2 local men among 10 arrested in SC as part of multi-state child exploitation crackdown

It's spring break season, but for college athletes, that means something a little different. Almost 1,200 collegiate track and field athletes spent their week here in Myrtle Beach, preparing for the Shamrock Invitational at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. 37 different schools were represented. Some came from as close as Conway, but from as far as Canada.More >>
It's spring break season, but for college athletes, that means something a little different. Almost 1,200 collegiate track and field athletes spent their week here in Myrtle Beach, preparing for the Shamrock Invitational at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. 37 different schools were represented. Some came from as close as Conway, but from as far as Canada.More >>
A total of 76 people were arrested as part of a multistate crackdown on sexual exploitation of minors; among them are 10 individuals in South Carolina, two of whom are from the local area. Anthony Carmichael, 30, from Marion, was arrested on March 14 by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A total of 76 people were arrested as part of a multistate crackdown on sexual exploitation of minors; among them are 10 individuals in South Carolina, two of whom are from the local area. Anthony Carmichael, 30, from Marion, was arrested on March 14 by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A 24-year-old man was found shot in a car in Lumberton Friday afternoon; he has been flown to a hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department.More >>
A 24-year-old man was found shot in a car in Lumberton Friday afternoon; he has been flown to a hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department.More >>
The City of Myrtle Beach has filed a response denying many of the allegations in the lawsuit filed against them and the Myrtle Beach Police Department by the NAACP last month that claimed discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."More >>
The City of Myrtle Beach has filed a response denying many of the allegations in the lawsuit filed against them and the Myrtle Beach Police Department by the NAACP last month that claimed discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."More >>
A car crashed into a building on Country Club Drive in Conway Friday afternoon, causing one minor injury, according to Conway Fire Department. Units from Conway Fire were on the scene and tweeted a photo of the accident.More >>
A car crashed into a building on Country Club Drive in Conway Friday afternoon, causing one minor injury, according to Conway Fire Department. Units from Conway Fire were on the scene and tweeted a photo of the accident.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
A 100-year-old shipwreck has been found at the bottom of Lake Erie, WSPD reports.More >>
A 100-year-old shipwreck has been found at the bottom of Lake Erie, WSPD reports.More >>