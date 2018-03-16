Man found shot in car in Lumberton flown to hospital with life-t - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Man found shot in car in Lumberton flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A 24-year-old man was found shot in a car in Lumberton Friday afternoon; he has been flown to a hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department.

At about 1 p.m., the Lumberton Police department received multiple calls about shots being fired in the area of 21st Avenue and Walnut Street, the release states. Officers responded and found a red Honda sitting in the street with a man inside it, with what appeared to be a gunshot would.

Officers provided medical attention to the man until emergency personnel arrived and took over care. The man was taken to a local hospital before he was flown to another hospital for treatment, the release states.

A white car was seen driving away from the scene, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation, police added. Anyone with information can call Detective David Williford or Charles Keenum at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • 1,200 college athletes spend Spring Break in Myrtle Beach for 2018 Shamrock Invitational

    1,200 college athletes spend Spring Break in Myrtle Beach for 2018 Shamrock Invitational

    Friday, March 16 2018 6:44 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:44:33 GMT
    (Source: Holly DeLoache)(Source: Holly DeLoache)

    It's spring break season, but for college athletes, that means something a little different. Almost 1,200 collegiate track and field athletes spent their week here in Myrtle Beach, preparing for the Shamrock Invitational at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.  37 different schools were represented. Some came from as close as Conway, but from as far as Canada. 

    More >>

    It's spring break season, but for college athletes, that means something a little different. Almost 1,200 collegiate track and field athletes spent their week here in Myrtle Beach, preparing for the Shamrock Invitational at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.  37 different schools were represented. Some came from as close as Conway, but from as far as Canada. 

    More >>

  • Breaking

    2 local men among 10 arrested in SC as part of multi-state child exploitation crackdown

    2 local men among 10 arrested in SC as part of multi-state child exploitation crackdown

    Friday, March 16 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:19:12 GMT
    Edwin Giacin. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Edwin Giacin. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
    Edwin Giacin. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Edwin Giacin. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A total of 76 people were arrested as part of a multistate crackdown on sexual exploitation of minors; among them are 10 individuals in South Carolina, two of whom are from the local area. Anthony Carmichael, 30, from Marion, was arrested on March 14 by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A total of 76 people were arrested as part of a multistate crackdown on sexual exploitation of minors; among them are 10 individuals in South Carolina, two of whom are from the local area. Anthony Carmichael, 30, from Marion, was arrested on March 14 by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Man found shot in car in Lumberton flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries

    Man found shot in car in Lumberton flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:05 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A 24-year-old man was found shot in a car in Lumberton Friday afternoon; he has been flown to a hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department.

    More >>

    A 24-year-old man was found shot in a car in Lumberton Friday afternoon; he has been flown to a hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly