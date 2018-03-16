Man found shot in car in Lumberton flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A 24-year-old man was found shot in a car in Lumberton Friday afternoon; he has been flown to a hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department.

At about 1 p.m., the Lumberton Police department received multiple calls about shots being fired in the area of 21st Avenue and Walnut Street, the release states. Officers responded and found a red Honda sitting in the street with a man inside it, with what appeared to be a gunshot would.

Officers provided medical attention to the man until emergency personnel arrived and took over care. The man was taken to a local hospital before he was flown to another hospital for treatment, the release states.

A white car was seen driving away from the scene, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation, police added. Anyone with information can call Detective David Williford or Charles Keenum at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

