CCU Pro Day presents unique opportunity for NFL hopefuls

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - There was an enthusiastic, yet intense atmosphere amidst Coastal Carolina football program Friday.

It was Pro Day - a job interview which tests the ability of the team's best eligible athletes for the NFL.

From the physical workload, agent representation, and mental preparation, this is Senior Linebacker Kerron Johnson's Super Bowl.

"This journey, when it started, you never figured you'd be at this point," said Kerron's father William. "Every time we get to the next level, it's like whoa. We're here? It's just a blessing to have made it this far."

Johnson is from Camden, New Jersey. With an uneasy path to the pros, he's giving it all he's got.

"I've just been working," Johnson said. "I don't know what it is. Coming from the bottom, especially from Camden, I'm just ready to work. I got that dog in me."

For Johnson and the rest of the Chants, poise is key as all eyes watch their every move. Football is now a business.

"You hope that you excel in the 40, you hope that you excel in the vertical, cone drills, things of that nature," said Michael Eckstein, an agent representing two of CCU's football players. "Pro days are critical."

Through it all, Johnson stays humble.

"I'm just real thankful for my family, and my lady for helping me get to this," said the 225-pound senior linebacker. "Hopefully I can make them proud so I can take care of them one day."

None of the players participating in today's pro day are projected to be selected on Day 1 of the draft, but most are hoping to hear their name called on Day 3, or get signed as a free agent.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.