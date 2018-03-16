Car crashes into building in Conway, one minor injury reported - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Car crashes into building in Conway, one minor injury reported

Conway Fire tweeted this photo of a car crashed into a house in Conway Friday. (Source: Conway Fire) Conway Fire tweeted this photo of a car crashed into a house in Conway Friday. (Source: Conway Fire)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A car crashed into a building on Country Club Drive in Conway Friday afternoon, causing one minor injury, according to Conway Fire Department.

Units from Conway Fire were on the scene and tweeted a photo of the accident. The photo shows a yellow Mustang convertible crashed into the corner of a house.

Officials said the person with the minor injury was treated and transported by EMS.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

