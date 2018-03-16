Car crashes into building in Conway, one minor injury reported

A 24-year-old man was found shot in a car in Lumberton Friday afternoon; he has been flown to a hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department.More >>
The City of Myrtle Beach has filed a response denying many of the allegations in the lawsuit filed against them and the Myrtle Beach Police Department by the NAACP last month that claimed discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."More >>
A car crashed into a building on Country Club Drive in Conway Friday afternoon, causing one minor injury, according to Conway Fire Department. Units from Conway Fire were on the scene and tweeted a photo of the accident.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin and shoplifting on Tuesday. Kenneth Matthew Roney was sentenced to serve 10 years for each charge, and the sentences will run concurrently, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.More >>
Two people were arrested Thursday after police breached a home on Crestview Drive in Bennettsville. Koran Cousar, 20, and Osanna Dupree, 23, were both charged as a result of the incident.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
The Miami Herald's Spanish-language paper spoke to the father of 18-year-old Alexa Duran, an FIU student killed in Thursday's collapse.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a school custodian for allegedly stealing money from students during the National Walkout Day event on Wednesday.More >>
Everyone's arms get tired from time to time, but do yours ever lose power? For one woman, her arm needs to be charged every few hours. Angel Giuffria, an actress and bionics advocate, recently attended the popular South By Southwest Festival (SXSW) in Austin, TX, and encountered an unusual problem.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 50-year-old man Thursday in connection with allegations that he tried to run his 38-year-old fiancée down with an SUV on Medford Drive earlier this month.More >>
