Car crashes into building in Conway, one minor injury reported

Conway Fire tweeted this photo of a car crashed into a house in Conway Friday. (Source: Conway Fire)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A car crashed into a building on Country Club Drive in Conway Friday afternoon, causing one minor injury, according to Conway Fire Department.

Units from Conway Fire were on the scene and tweeted a photo of the accident. The photo shows a yellow Mustang convertible crashed into the corner of a house.

Officials said the person with the minor injury was treated and transported by EMS.

