Murrells Inlet man pleads guilty to trafficking heroin, shoplifting

A car crashed into a building on Country Club Drive in Conway Friday afternoon, causing one minor injury, according to Conway Fire Department. Units from Conway Fire were on the scene and tweeted a photo of the accident.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin and shoplifting on Tuesday. Kenneth Matthew Roney was sentenced to serve 10 years for each charge, and the sentences will run concurrently, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.More >>
Two people were arrested Thursday after police breached a home on Crestview Drive in Bennettsville. Koran Cousar, 20, and Osanna Dupree, 23, were both charged as a result of the incident.More >>
New information was released Friday in connection to the death of a 20-year-old woman who was found dead on the side of Highway 76 in Timmonsville last month.More >>
Deputies are at the scene of a drug raid in the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to Sheriff Kenneth Sealy with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Sealy confirms the raid is taking place on Main Street at a combination feed store and home.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
The Miami Herald's Spanish-language paper spoke to the father of 18-year-old Alexa Duran, an FIU student killed in Thursday's collapse.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.More >>
