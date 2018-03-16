Murrells Inlet man pleads guilty to trafficking heroin, shoplifting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin and shoplifting on Tuesday.

Kenneth Matthew Roney was sentenced to serve 10 years for each charge, and the sentences will run concurrently, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. He won’t be eligible for parole until he’s served at least eight and a half years.

Roney pleaded guilty to a first offense of trafficking heroin and a third or subsequent offense of shoplifting before Judge Steven H. John, the release states. David P. Caraker, Jr. was the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.

