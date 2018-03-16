Robeson County deputies at scene of drug raid

Two people were arrested Thursday after police breached a home on Crestview Drive in Bennettsville. Koran Cousar, 20, and Osanna Dupree, 23, were both charged as a result of the incident.More >>
New information was released Friday in connection to the death of a 20-year-old woman who was found dead on the side of Highway 76 in Timmonsville last month.More >>
Deputies are at the scene of a drug raid in the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to Sheriff Kenneth Sealy with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Sealy confirms the raid is taking place on Main Street at a combination feed store and home.More >>
A growing number of pet owners are trying to get away with marking their furry friends as service animals designed to help those with disabilities.More >>
Horry County police are investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch near 4955 Hwy 17 South Wednesday evening, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Cincinnati police have arrested a 43-year-old Indiana man they say they found passed out behind the wheel of a car after hitting multiple other vehicles.More >>
