Two arrested after police breach home in Bennettsville

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were arrested Thursday after police breached a home on Crestview Drive in Bennettsville.

Koran Cousar, 20, and Osanna Dupree, 23, were both charged as a result of the incident.

According to Lt. Larry Turner with the Bennettsville Police Department, officers responded to the home around 1:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a fight in progress. Witnesses on scene said a young woman, who police say is Dupree, was dragged into the house.

Turner confirms the Special Operations Response Team entered the residence after failing to establish communication with either of the suspects.

Cousar is charged with two counts of assault and one count of larceny, while Dupree is charged with obstruction of justice in connection to the incident.

Both suspects are being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.