Deputies: Special needs woman tied up, found dead on side of highway

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – New information was released Friday in connection to the death of a 20-year-old woman who was found dead on the side of Highway 76 in Timmonsville last month.

The victim, who had special needs, has been identified as Totyana Ham, according to Thomas McFadden with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Ham was discovered tied up and face down along the highway on February 24.

Related story:

Investigators believe the suspect placed Ham’s body on the highway so it could be easily be found.

WMBF News reporter Nia Watson has more on this story beginning at 4 p.m. on WMBF News.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.