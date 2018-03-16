Deputies: Special needs woman tied up, found dead on side of highway

New information was released Friday in connection to the death of a 20-year-old woman who was found dead on the side of Highway 76 in Timmonsville last month.More >>
New information was released Friday in connection to the death of a 20-year-old woman who was found dead on the side of Highway 76 in Timmonsville last month.More >>
A growing number of pet owners are trying to get away with marking their furry friends as service animals designed to help those with disabilities.More >>
A growing number of pet owners are trying to get away with marking their furry friends as service animals designed to help those with disabilities.More >>
Horry County police are investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch near 4955 Hwy 17 South Wednesday evening, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.More >>
Horry County police are investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch near 4955 Hwy 17 South Wednesday evening, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.More >>
The Davisson Brothers are the latest act announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston, Russell Dickerson, Tracy Lawrence, Muscadine Bloodline, the James Barker Band, Josh Phillips and Tim Montana are also scheduled to perform.More >>
The Davisson Brothers are the latest act announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston, Russell Dickerson, Tracy Lawrence, Muscadine Bloodline, the James Barker Band, Josh Phillips and Tim Montana are also scheduled to perform.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is working to switch up patrolling responsibilities on the sand so ocean rescues are Myrtle Beach Fire Department's primary responsibility, and the police can focus more on areas around the beach - like Ocean Boulevard.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is working to switch up patrolling responsibilities on the sand so ocean rescues are Myrtle Beach Fire Department's primary responsibility, and the police can focus more on areas around the beach - like Ocean Boulevard.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.More >>
With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
A woman named Jesus Christ wrote a letter to the media queen herself, Oprah Winfrey, about running for president.More >>
A woman named Jesus Christ wrote a letter to the media queen herself, Oprah Winfrey, about running for president.More >>
Cincinnati police have arrested a 43-year-old Indiana man they say they found passed out behind the wheel of a car after hitting multiple other vehicles.More >>
Cincinnati police have arrested a 43-year-old Indiana man they say they found passed out behind the wheel of a car after hitting multiple other vehicles.More >>