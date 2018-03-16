Luck is on our side with a warmer St. Patrick's Weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm weather and small rain chances return as we head into the weekend.

Saturday morning starts off cooler in the Pee Dee with lows in the mid 40s but the Grand Strand stays in the mid to low 50s. The first half of the day will be dry and free of any green on the radar.

The clouds increase on Saturday afternoon with some scattered showers possible through the day. We remain warm despite the clouds as temperatures again climb into the lower 70s.

Rain clears out Sunday with just a few lingering clouds. We'll turn a bit cooler to end the weekend with afternoon highs in the middle 60s. Expect another warming trend early next week as we head into a more unsettled weather pattern. More rain is expected on Monday.

