Davisson Brothers scheduled to perform at 2018 CCMF

Horry County police are investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch near 4955 Hwy 17 South Wednesday evening, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.More >>
Horry County police are investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch near 4955 Hwy 17 South Wednesday evening, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.More >>
The Davisson Brothers are the latest act announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston, Russell Dickerson, Tracy Lawrence, Muscadine Bloodline, the James Barker Band, Josh Phillips and Tim Montana are also scheduled to perform.More >>
The Davisson Brothers are the latest act announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston, Russell Dickerson, Tracy Lawrence, Muscadine Bloodline, the James Barker Band, Josh Phillips and Tim Montana are also scheduled to perform.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is working to switch up patrolling responsibilities on the sand so ocean rescues are Myrtle Beach Fire Department's primary responsibility, and the police can focus more on areas around the beach - like Ocean Boulevard.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is working to switch up patrolling responsibilities on the sand so ocean rescues are Myrtle Beach Fire Department's primary responsibility, and the police can focus more on areas around the beach - like Ocean Boulevard.More >>
Today is the beginning of an era. Football is now among the sports featured at Conway Christian School. New head coach Steve Hart brings a championship pedigree.More >>
Today is the beginning of an era. Football is now among the sports featured at Conway Christian School. New head coach Steve Hart brings a championship pedigree.More >>
A meth lab was discovered inside a Hartsville home Thursday afternoon, and one person is in custody. Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies uncovered the meth lab at a home on Mainsail Drive in Hartsville, according to a news release from the department.More >>
A meth lab was discovered inside a Hartsville home Thursday afternoon, and one person is in custody. Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies uncovered the meth lab at a home on Mainsail Drive in Hartsville, according to a news release from the department.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.More >>
With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Cincinnati police have arrested a 43-year-old Indiana man they say they found passed out behind the wheel of a car after hitting multiple other vehicles.More >>
Cincinnati police have arrested a 43-year-old Indiana man they say they found passed out behind the wheel of a car after hitting multiple other vehicles.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>