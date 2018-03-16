Restaurant Scorecard: Grime at some spots, brand new Mexican Cantina, sandwich shop open for business

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On this week's Restaurant Scorecard: a buildup of dried food and grime at some spots, but a brand new sandwich spot is ready for your order, and a new Mexican Cantina is serving up Latin-flavored food.



Logan's Roadhouse at 1136 Oak Forest Lane in Myrtle Beach starts off this week's report. They're known for ribs and wood-fired grilled steaks.

State health inspectors gave them an 84 out of 100 points recently, taking off points for a meat grinder and dicers with a build-up of dried foods.

They also found food stored at improper temperatures and they say they found improper expiration dates on ready-to-eat foods in the cooler.

And they say a sink and some walls have buildup of grime.



Known for all day breakfast and large portions, Curley's Cafe at 279 Highway 57 South in Little River, scored an 88. Inspectors took off points for the lack of a food prep demonstration. They say some foods were stored at improper temperatures. And they say a container of gravy and grits was missing a use-by date.



The Bagel Factory at 2012 North Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach, scored at 89. Inspectors say some food was improperly cooled. They say potatoes dropped 0 degrees in 30 minutes, which the report says is an unacceptable cooling rate. They say potato salad was put in an over-sized container and tightly wrapped, not allowing for rapid cooling methods. They reported the floors throughout the kitchen have missing tiles, causing food build up, and they say walls throughout kitchen, especially behind flat-top grill, have a thick accumulation of grime and grease.

Looking for a brand new spot to try? Carolina Forest has two, with recent permit approvals.

Sol y Luna, which means Sun and Moon, is at 4270 River Oaks Dr. Suite B in Carolina Forest. The partners have owned Crave Italian Oven & Bar in Myrtle Beach for about three years. Expect Honduran-style tamales, fried squid, and drinks with sweetened with sugar cane juice extract, from what owners say is a rare-in house sugar cane extractor.



Want something a bit more traditional? Which Which Superior Sandwiches is known as a modern casual chain for design-your-own sandwiches. The new spot just opened on Renee Drive.

Remember, each spot should have their letter grade posted, if you don't see it, just ask.

For more details on the reports and follow-up inspections, go here.

