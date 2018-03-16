MBPD proposal could add more MBFR crews to beach patrols

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is working to switch up patrolling responsibilities on the sand so ocean rescues are Myrtle Beach Fire Department's primary responsibility, and the police can focus more on areas around the beach - like Ocean Boulevard.More >>
Today is the beginning of an era. Football is now among the sports featured at Conway Christian School. New head coach Steve Hart brings a championship pedigree.More >>
A meth lab was discovered inside a Hartsville home Thursday afternoon, and one person is in custody. Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies uncovered the meth lab at a home on Mainsail Drive in Hartsville, according to a news release from the department.More >>
Horry County Schools reported that a total of five students physically walked out of school buildings Wednesday during the National Walk Out Day event. Out of 44,000 total students, two St. James Middle students, one Conway High student and two North Myrtle Beach students were reported to have walked out of school Wednesday, according to an HCS news release.More >>
The Conway Police Department is reminding residents to be vigilant against telephone scams. Calls soliciting money for fines, taxes or other debts could be scams, and Conway Police say not to give any personal information over the phone. Any entity doing legitimate business will provide accurate data and their identity and contact information for residents to contact them.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
An attorney for the woman dubbed the "DUI Bride" is claiming the story is a hoax. Marana police said the lawyer's allegations are false and they have the video to prove it.More >>
