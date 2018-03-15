Football introduced at Conway Christian School - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Football introduced at Conway Christian School

By Max McGee, Video Journalist
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Today is the beginning of an era. Football is now among the sports featured at Conway Christian School. New head coach Steve Hart brings a championship pedigree.

"We played for a state championship in Tennessee with 27 kids total - JV, Varsity, everybody," he said.

With Conway Christian being a small school, their projected roster size of 18 to 30 kids isn't a concern because the Eagles will play in the South Carolina Independent School Association, known as SCISA.

"With 18-19 in SCISA, we can get by," said Athletic Director Steve Hucks. "Once we go to the Varsity level, we will play eight man."

Eight man football. Much different than the normal 11 on one side of the ball, but it doesn't seem to bother parents like Carey Kunkle, who has a 6th grader who just wants to play on the B team.

"I'm excited. He's very into football and sports. He's every excited himself."

Hucks is optimistic for the future.

"I think our school can grow. I've been a football fan since I can remember. I'm ecstatic."

With the first game this fall, they're already looking forward to conference realignment. Hucks says he wants to be in the same league as Dillon Christian, which is Region 5 1A.

Although enrollment is only 272 students at Conway Christian, both Hucks and Hart embrace convincing students to play football for the school. Hucks told me he's already fielded calls from families saying their child plans to transfer for the new year.

