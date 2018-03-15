Byrd Finishes Third In Allan Connie Shamrock 10,000

Below is a news release from the Coastal Carolina University Athletics Department:

MYRTLE BEACH – On the Thursday, the first day of the Allan Connie Shamrock Invitational, only one Coastal Carolina track and field athlete competed in the day’s two events that included the men’s and women’s 10,000 meters.

Redshirt Senior Rachel Byrd placed third in the women’s 10,000 meters as the distance runner recorded a time of 38:53.45, breaking her personal best time of 39:08.17. Byrd’s best split of the event happened very last lap of the race as she pushed and her best time of 1:23.47.

Coastal Carolina will continue with the Alan Connie Shamrock invitational at Doug Shaw Stadium on Friday as events begin at 9:30 a.m.

For complete coverage of CCU track and field, follow the Chanticleers on social media at @CoastalTFXC(twitter), @GoCCUSports (Instagram) and facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (facebook) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at goccusports.com.