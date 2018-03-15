Horry County Schools reports 5 students walked out during Nation - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Schools reports 5 students walked out during National Walk Out Day

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Schools reported that a total of five students physically walked out of school buildings Wednesday during the National Walk Out Day event.

Out of 44,000 total students, two St. James Middle students, one Conway High student and two North Myrtle Beach students were reported to have walked out of school Wednesday, according to an HCS news release.

District spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier did not have information about whether these students would be facing disciplinary action.

Related Story:

Andrew Ward, a freshman at North Myrtle Beach High School, said his parents signed him out of school so he could leave and protest without getting in trouble Wednesday.

Ward said about 10 other students joined him on the sidewalk and took 17 moments of silence to honor the victims killed in the Parkland school shooting.

Bourcier said because parents signed them out, the students won’t face any disciplinary consequences.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

