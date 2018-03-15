Conway police warn residents about potential phone scams

A meth lab was discovered inside a Hartsville home Thursday afternoon, and one person is in custody. Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies uncovered the meth lab at a home on Mainsail Drive in Hartsville, according to a news release from the department.More >>
Horry County Schools reported that a total of five students physically walked out of school buildings Wednesday during the National Walk Out Day event. Out of 44,000 total students, two St. James Middle students, one Conway High student and two North Myrtle Beach students were reported to have walked out of school Wednesday, according to an HCS news release.More >>
The Conway Police Department is reminding residents to be vigilant against telephone scams. Calls soliciting money for fines, taxes or other debts could be scams, and Conway Police say not to give any personal information over the phone. Any entity doing legitimate business will provide accurate data and their identity and contact information for residents to contact them.More >>
Two families were displaced by a fire in Darlington County Thursday, according to the American Red Cross. Red Cross volunteers are assisting the three adults whose homes, located on Nicholson Road, were damaged by a fire, according to a news release from the Red Cross.More >>
On Thursday, the City of Florence celebrated the completion of three new homes in Vista Place, the city’s initial development in the Neighborhood Redevelopment Program, with a ribbon cutting and open house.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
A child with measles flew into Memphis International Airport on Monday.More >>
A 24-year-old driver admitted to being distracted by her cell phone before a crash that killed twin toddlers and their grandfatherMore >>
A high school student in California said he heard his teacher deny another student of what he wanted - to opt out of the school's observance of the nationwide gun violence protest.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
