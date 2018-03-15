2 families displaced by apartment fire near Hartsville

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two families were displaced by a fire in Darlington County Thursday, according to the American Red Cross.

Red Cross volunteers are assisting the three adults whose homes, located on Nicholson Road, were damaged by a fire, according to a news release from the Red Cross. The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for food, clothing and other essentials.

Lt. Williamson with the Darlington Fire Department said it was an apartment fire, but their agency did not respond to the fire. An official with the Darlington County Fire District said that the fire occurred in the City of Hartsville Fire Department's coverage area. WMBF News reached out to the Hartsville Fire Department for more information.

