One in custody after deputies find meth lab in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A meth lab was discovered inside a Hartsville home Thursday afternoon, and one person is in custody.

Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies uncovered the meth lab at a home on Mainsail Drive in Hartsville, according to a news release from the department.

“Patrol deputies went to the residence to investigate complaints of foul smells and located meth lab by-products,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “A search warrant was secured, and two one-pot meth labs were uncovered inside the residence.”

Heath Kelly, 33, of Hartsville, is in custody, and investigators will be seeking warrants related to the incident, the release states.

Deputies are being assisted with the decontamination by the Darlington County Fire District and the State Law Enforcement Division.

