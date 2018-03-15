Students from NJ spend spring break helping Nichols residents affected by Hurricane Matthew

Continuing coverage of damage, river flooding, closings, and other essential information after MatthewMore >>
A meth lab was discovered inside a Hartsville home Thursday afternoon, and one person is in custody. Darlington County Sheriff's deputies uncovered the meth lab at a home on Mainsail Drive in Hartsville, according to a news release from the department.
Hurricane Matthew has kept people from their homes a year and a half after it hit the Carolina's. A group of high school students from Livingston, New Jersey decided to choose the town of Nichols to volunteer their time and help clean up homes.
Officials have announced that a number of BI-LO stores in South Carolina are closing, including one location in the Pee Dee.
A big announcement this week that has caused quite a stir…The CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Brad Dean, announced he is leaving the position for a new opportunity. After 15 years of outstanding leadership, it's a hard pill to swallow for many of us in the community.
Florence Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in reference to the vandalism of a Walmart display case on Monday.
At least four people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.
The research into Scott Kelly's one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.
The girl, who couldn't swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.
The college student came to the U.S. on a student visa when she was 15 because of a bad situation with her family in Korea and was adopted a year later.
