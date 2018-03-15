Consider This: Dean's departure presents change, challenge for the future

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A big announcement this week that has caused quite a stir…The CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Brad Dean, announced he is leaving the position for a new opportunity.

After 15 years of outstanding leadership, it’s a hard pill to swallow for many of us in the community.

The immediate reaction to such unexpected news is often shock, sadness and a feeling of uncertainty. That’s normal. That’s human nature, but the next step needs to be to celebrate all that he has done for the Grand Strand and focus on finding the right person who is going to build on the success and continue to grow the vision, revenue and tourism.

Not everyone can do that. And, usually those who focus on the negative and create unnecessary controversy speak the loudest.

Consider This: Change is hard, but not only is it inevitable it is, most times, necessary. So, I challenge everyone to focus on our future, in a collaborative, productive and positive way that will benefit our businesses and residents as we continue to grow our beautiful community.

