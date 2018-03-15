Man wanted in connection with vandalism of Walmart display case in Florence

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Florence Police say this man is wanted for questioning regarding a Walmart display case vandalism. (Source: Florence Police)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in reference to the vandalism of a Walmart display case on Monday.

The FPD released a photo of the man, who is wanted for questioning about the vandalism, which happened inside the Walmart on 230 Beltline Drive on Monday, March 12.

Anyone with information is asked to call FPD at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

