Florence Police looking for two subjects wanted in connection with wallet theft

Florence Police are looking for these two in connection with a wallet theft. (Source: Florence Police) Florence Police are looking for these two in connection with a wallet theft. (Source: Florence Police)
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two subjects wanted for questioning in reference to the theft of a wallet on Monday.

FPD released images of the two subjects and a vehicle. The wallet was stolen on Pamplico Highway on Monday, March 12.

Anyone with information is asked to call FPD at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

