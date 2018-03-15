2 arrested, 2 wanted for armed robbery of Circle K in Florence

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two suspects have been arrested and two more suspects are wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a Circle K in Florence early Thursday morning.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday, Florence Police officers responded to an armed robbery at the Circle K at 717 Second Loop road, according to a news release from the department. While on scene, officers learned two armed and masked subjects entered the store and took money from the register drawers.

A short time after the robbery, a deputy from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and an FPD officer detained Chuck McCoy, Jr. and Dontavious Shy-heem Lavonte Hickson, who were acting suspiciously in a parking lot in the area, the release states. McCoy and Hickson were arrested and charged with armed robbery and conspiracy after further investigation.

The FPD is also searching for Devashio Brown and Shahiem T. Jackson in connected with the robbery. Investigators have obtained warrants for their arrests for armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy.

Anyone with information on Brown or Jackson is asked to call FPD at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.