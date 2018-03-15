Two more men sentenced for 2014 death of Aynor businessman who was set on fire in home

Officials have announced that a number of BI-LO stores in South Carolina are closing, including one location in the Pee Dee.More >>
A big announcement this week that has caused quite a stir…The CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Brad Dean, announced he is leaving the position for a new opportunity. After 15 years of outstanding leadership, it’s a hard pill to swallow for many of us in the community.More >>
Florence Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in reference to the vandalism of a Walmart display case on Monday.More >>
The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two subjects wanted for questioning in reference to the theft of a wallet on Monday.More >>
Jacob Will has performed all over the world, but he got his start in Hartsville.More >>
At least one person was killed and six injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
A South Carolina high school baseball player’s reaction following a generous gift from his teammates is going viral. Dylan Jones need his own bat for the upcoming season.More >>
A 24-year-old driver admitted to being distracted by her cell phone before a crash that killed twin toddlers and their grandfatherMore >>
