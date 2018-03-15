Huntington Beach State Park hosting 'Birds of Prey Day' March 24

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – On Saturday, March 24, Huntington Beach State Park is hosting its fourth annual Birds of Prey Day, featuring bird-themed programs and events for free, with paid admission to the park.

Events will include a guided bird walk; a chance to meet animals, including owls and their prey; a free-flight live raptor show, a chance to explore the contents of an owl pellet, “CSI-style;” and a nature craft segment for kids.

Below you can find more details on each of these events from a news release from South Carolina State Parks.

Admission to Huntington Beach State Park is $5 for adults, $3 for kids aged 6 to 15, and free for kids 5 and under.

10am – 11am: Bird Walk

Take a guided walk along the causeway in search of wading birds, waterfowl, nesting bald eagles, and more. This is a great introduction to birding for beginners!. Meet at the causeway parking lot.

Continuous from 10:30am – 12:30pm: Meet the Animals

Join a zookeeper from Brookgreen Gardens for this informal “meet and greet” of some of their charges, including owls and their prey. A variety of live animals will be on display. Meet at the picnic shelter across from the gift shop.

1pm – 2pm: Free-Flight Live Raptor Show

The “Can’t Miss” highlight of the day! Watch live raptors, vultures, and owls from the Center for Birds of Prey soar above the flying field as you learn about their unique hunting and flying techniques. You may wish to bring a folding chair or blanket to sit on. Meet in the field between Atalaya and the main parking lot. To ensure the safety of the animals used in this program, please understand that no pets can be allowed in this area.

2pm – 3pm: Owl Pellet CSI

Explore the contents of a barn owl pellet during this fun, hands-on CSI-style activity! Relax- pellets are “coughed up”, not “pooped out”. We will then attempt to reconstruct the identity of their prey. Meet at the picnic shelter across from the gift shop.

3pm – 4pm: Children’s Owl Nature Craft

Craft your own pinecone owl to take home! Meet at the picnic shelter across from the gift shop.

See www.huntingtonbeachsp.com or call the park at 843-235-8755 for more information.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.