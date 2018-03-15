Crossing guard struck by vehicle in Florence, SCHP investigating

Two men pleaded guilty Thursday for their roles in the death of Aynor businessman in April of 2014 who died when his home was set on fire. Mitchel Cheatham, 23, of Council, North Carolina pleaded guilty to murder, and Douglas Thomas, 25, of Elgin, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.More >>
Two men pleaded guilty Thursday for their roles in the death of Aynor businessman in April of 2014 who died when his home was set on fire. Mitchel Cheatham, 23, of Council, North Carolina pleaded guilty to murder, and Douglas Thomas, 25, of Elgin, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.More >>
On Saturday, March 24, Huntington Beach State Park is hosting its fourth annual Birds of Prey Day, featuring bird-themed programs and events for free, with paid admission to the park.More >>
On Saturday, March 24, Huntington Beach State Park is hosting its fourth annual Birds of Prey Day, featuring bird-themed programs and events for free, with paid admission to the park.More >>
A 48-year-old man was arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Monday night after he reportedly rammed a truck he thought was being driven by a drunk driver. Police said the truck driver was “quite sober.”More >>
A 48-year-old man was arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Monday night after he reportedly rammed a truck he thought was being driven by a drunk driver. Police said the truck driver was “quite sober.”More >>
A school crossing guard was hit by a vehicle on Cherokee Road in front of All Saints Episcopal Day School Thursday morning. The crossing guard was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.More >>
A school crossing guard was hit by a vehicle on Cherokee Road in front of All Saints Episcopal Day School Thursday morning. The crossing guard was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.More >>
A South Carolina high school baseball player’s reaction following a generous gift from his teammates is going viral. Dylan Jones need his own bat for the upcoming season.More >>
A South Carolina high school baseball player’s reaction following a generous gift from his teammates is going viral. Dylan Jones need his own bat for the upcoming season.More >>
At least one person was killed and six injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
At least one person was killed and six injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Police say the scammer tells parents he's kidnapped their children and demands money for a safe return.More >>
Police say the scammer tells parents he's kidnapped their children and demands money for a safe return.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a school custodian for stealing money from students during the National Walkout Day event on Wednesday, March 14.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a school custodian for stealing money from students during the National Walkout Day event on Wednesday, March 14.More >>