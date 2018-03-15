Crossing guard struck by vehicle in Florence, SCHP investigating - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crossing guard struck by vehicle in Florence, SCHP investigating

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A school crossing guard was hit by a vehicle on Cherokee Road in front of All Saints Episcopal Day School Thursday morning.

The crossing guard was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

Cpl. Collins said the collision happened at about 8 a.m. and in city limits, but the SCHP is investigating, because the crossing guard is a city employee. The City of Florence asked SCHP to investigate the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time, Cpl. Collins said.

