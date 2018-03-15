Teammates surprise baseball player with new bat, bring him to tears

A 48-year-old man was arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Monday night after he reportedly rammed a truck he thought was being driven by a drunk driver. Police said the truck driver was “quite sober.”More >>
A school crossing guard was hit by a vehicle on Cherokee Road in front of All Saints Episcopal Day School Thursday morning. The crossing guard was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.More >>
A South Carolina high school baseball player’s reaction following a generous gift from his teammates is going viral. Dylan Jones need his own bat for the upcoming season.More >>
A Myrtle Beach was sentenced to 42 years in prison, with time served after pleading guilty fatally stabbing a 65-year-old woman inside an Horry County laundromat in June 2016, according to public records.More >>
An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday evening in connection to the death of man in the 2200 block of South Irby Street on Sunday, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
The Broward County Sheriff released the video that shows a man they identify as Scot Peterson standing outside Deputy Stoneman Douglas during the shooting.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Sue Elcock who was visiting from the United Kingdom, was not expecting the massive haul.More >>
