Teammates surprise baseball player with new bat, bring him to tears

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A South Carolina high school baseball player’s reaction following a generous gift from his teammates is going viral.

Dylan Jones needed his own bat for the upcoming season. Dylan didn’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on a new bat, so he went to a storage shed near the batting cages at Carolina Forest High School where he found one. The problem was the bat was worn out – it was “dead," said teammate Austin Padgett in the viral tweet.

Dylan is so beloved by his teammates that they organized “Operation Get Dylan A Bat,” a covert mission to surprise him with a brand new piece of equipment. Jones was blindfolded and taken to Rawlings Baseball Store where he was surprised with a brand new bat and $65. Dylan was told by his teammates to “buy anything else you want.”

"For the past year Dylan, our catcher has been swinging a dead bat from our baseball field shed," Padgett said. "He takes countless bruises for us, never complains, and is the hardest working, toughest person I have ever met. Today, we surprised him with a brand new bat!"

