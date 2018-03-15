Man sentenced to 42 years in prison for fatally stabbing woman i - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man sentenced to 42 years in prison for fatally stabbing woman in 2016

By Nick Doria, Producer
Jon Paul Marston (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Jon Paul Marston (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 42 years in prison, with time served after pleading guilty to fatally stabbing a 65-year-old woman inside an Horry County laundromat in June 2016, according to public records.

Jon Paul Marston, 33, was sentenced by Horry County Circuit Court Judge Steven John.

The victim, identified as Wanda Wohnig, was stabbed multiple times inside the Maytag Laundromat at 4505 Socastee Blvd on June 3, 2016.

