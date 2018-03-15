Businesses in Myrtle Beach say shoulder season continues to improve every year

Horry County police are investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch near 4955 Hwy 17 South Wednesday evening, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.More >>
As we inch closer to summer with the city's goal of 20 million visitors in the area by 2020, Myrtle Beach is well on its way and is expecting high numbers this upcoming busy tourist season. Now that we are in the middle of shoulder season, businesses in the area said this season has been a lot better than last year and continues to improve.More >>
Tim Montana is the latest country artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston, Russell Dickerson, Tracy Lawrence, Muscadine Bloodline, the James Barker Band and Josh Phillips are also scheduled to perform.More >>
Horry County will receive two FEMA grants valued at over $4.7 million to offset costs for debris removal following Hurricane Matthew, according to a press release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.More >>
If your allergies have been acting up, you're not alone. Tree pollen levels continue to climb to very high levels. The windier conditions today will stir up more tree pollen that will linger through the weekend.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
Police say the scammer tells parents he's kidnapped their children and demands money for a safe return.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
