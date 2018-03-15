Outdoor burn ban issued for Horry Co.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An outdoor burn ban has been issued effective immediately for the unincorporated areas of Horry County, according to a press release from HCFR.

The ban will remain in place until further notice. The ban was issued due to fire risks as a result of low relative humidity and extreme winds. Any and all outdoor burning, including permitted burns, are strictly prohibited during the ban. Those involved in any open burning would be in violation of the law.

For more information, contact Horry County Fire Rescue at 843- 915-7066

