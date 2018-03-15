Outdoor burn ban issued for Horry Co.

Tim Montana is the latest country artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston, Russell Dickerson, Tracy Lawrence, Muscadine Bloodline, the James Barker Band and Josh Phillips are also scheduled to perform.More >>
Horry County will receive two FEMA grants valued at over $4.7 million to offset costs for debris removal following Hurricane Matthew, according to a press release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.More >>
If your allergies have been acting up, you're not alone. Tree pollen levels continue to climb to very high levels. The windier conditions today will stir up more tree pollen that will linger through the weekend.More >>
A red flag warning is in effect later this morning through this evening as high winds develop. Outdoor burning is not advised as the winds and dry air can cause fires to become out of control and spread quickly.More >>
An outdoor burn ban has been issued effective immediately for the unincorporated areas of Horry County, according to a press release from HCFR.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
The college student came to the U.S. on a student visa when she was 15 because of a bad situation with her family in Korea and was adopted a year later.More >>
Police say the scammer tells parents he's kidnapped their children and demands money for a safe return.More >>
