Horry Co. to receive over $4.7 million from FEMA - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry Co. to receive over $4.7 million from FEMA

Horry County will receive two FEMA grants valued at over $4.7 million to offset costs for debris removal following Hurricane Matthew (Source: FEMA Facebook page) Horry County will receive two FEMA grants valued at over $4.7 million to offset costs for debris removal following Hurricane Matthew (Source: FEMA Facebook page)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County will receive two FEMA grants valued at over $4.7 million to offset costs for debris removal following Hurricane Matthew, according to a press release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The grants, funded through FEMA’S Public Assistance Grant Program, reimburses communities for action taken to open roads in the immediate response and during recovery from a disaster.

Horry County is one of 25 counties in the Palmetto State to receive funding due to damage from the hurricane. FEMA has obligated over $211 million to South Carolina under the Public Assistance Grant Program.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Tim Montana scheduled to perform at 2018 CCMF

    Tim Montana scheduled to perform at 2018 CCMF

    Thursday, March 15 2018 8:02 AM EDT2018-03-15 12:02:08 GMT
    Source: CCMF Twitter pageSource: CCMF Twitter page
    Source: CCMF Twitter pageSource: CCMF Twitter page

    Tim Montana is the latest country artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston, Russell Dickerson, Tracy Lawrence, Muscadine Bloodline, the James Barker Band and Josh Phillips are also scheduled to perform.

    More >>

    Tim Montana is the latest country artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston, Russell Dickerson, Tracy Lawrence, Muscadine Bloodline, the James Barker Band and Josh Phillips are also scheduled to perform.

    More >>

  • Horry Co. to receive over $4.7 million from FEMA

    Horry Co. to receive over $4.7 million from FEMA

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:25 AM EDT2018-03-15 11:25:51 GMT
    Source: FEMA Facebook pageSource: FEMA Facebook page
    Source: FEMA Facebook pageSource: FEMA Facebook page

    Horry County will receive two FEMA grants valued at over $4.7 million to offset costs for debris removal following Hurricane Matthew, according to a press release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

    More >>

    Horry County will receive two FEMA grants valued at over $4.7 million to offset costs for debris removal following Hurricane Matthew, according to a press release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Tree Pollen levels higher today and through the weekend

    FIRST ALERT: Tree Pollen levels higher today and through the weekend

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-03-15 11:18:51 GMT
    Pollen levels through the next few days (WMBF)Pollen levels through the next few days (WMBF)

    If your allergies have been acting up, you're not alone. Tree pollen levels continue to climb to very high levels. The windier conditions today will stir up more tree pollen that will linger through the weekend. 

    More >>

    If your allergies have been acting up, you're not alone. Tree pollen levels continue to climb to very high levels. The windier conditions today will stir up more tree pollen that will linger through the weekend. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly