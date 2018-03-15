Horry Co. to receive over $4.7 million from FEMA

Horry County will receive two FEMA grants valued at over $4.7 million to offset costs for debris removal following Hurricane Matthew (Source: FEMA Facebook page)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County will receive two FEMA grants valued at over $4.7 million to offset costs for debris removal following Hurricane Matthew, according to a press release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The grants, funded through FEMA’S Public Assistance Grant Program, reimburses communities for action taken to open roads in the immediate response and during recovery from a disaster.

Horry County is one of 25 counties in the Palmetto State to receive funding due to damage from the hurricane. FEMA has obligated over $211 million to South Carolina under the Public Assistance Grant Program.

