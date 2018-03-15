FIRST ALERT: Horry County outdoor burn ban has been lifted

A red flag warning is in effect later this morning through this evening as high winds develop. Outdoor burning is not advised as the winds and dry air can cause fires to become out of control and spread quickly.More >>
Thousand along the Grand Strand celebrated St. Patrick’s Day. In North Myrtle Beach nearly 30,000 were in attendance and Main Street was shut down for the celebration. The parade kicked everything off early Saturday morning, afterwards people enjoyed music, Irish food and of course beer. This was the 30th Annual North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival and what many consider the unofficial kick off to sp...More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Spring season technically begins on Tuesday morning, but another blast of cold air and a small chance for snow is possible by Wednesday evening. Temperatures climb into the 70s Tuesday afternoon, followed by a drastic drop in temperatures overnight into the low 40s by Wednesday morning as a low pressure system moves off shore. There is a chance of lingering light rain on Wednesday, which will be a cold rain as high temperatures stay in ...More >>
The Horry County Police department is searching for a stolen construction trailer, according to a post on their Facebook page. The trailer was stolen from Cooper Construction on Highway 90 in Longs between March 4 – 6.More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.More >>
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
A grieving uncle is lashing out against what he called a "colossal failure" that allowed a partially completed pedestrian bridge to collapse and kill his niece along with five other people.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
