FIRST ALERT: Horry County outdoor burn ban has been lifted

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Government has lifted an outdoor burn ban issued earlier this week due to high winds, according to a press release.

Horry County Government reminds you, "all open burning in Horry County requires you to contact the South Carolina Forestry Commission at 1-800-986-5404, before the burn is started."

Additionally, always use caution when actively burning and do not burn in windy or dry conditions.

For more information on outdoor burning or burn bans, contact Horry County Fire Rescue at 843-915-7066.

To track the temperatures, wind speeds and get the latest warnings sent to your phone, download the WMBF First Alert Weather App.

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved