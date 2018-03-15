FIRST ALERT: Burn ban in effect as high winds pick up this afternoon

FIRST ALERT: Burn ban in effect as high winds pick up this after - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A red flag warning from the National Weather Service is in effect later this morning through this evening as high winds develop. A Burn ban is now in effect for Horry County for today for all unincorporated areas of the county.  

The NWS does not advise outdoor burning as the winds and dry air can cause fires to become out of control and spread quickly.

Winds today will be out of the southwest and pick up throughout the day. Winds at noon will be between 10 MPH to 20 MPH, while they pick up to gusting over 25 MPH this afternoon. 

The winds will stir up the tree pollen as well, so your allergies will be acting up as well. The pollen will linger through the weekend, though the winds will start to calm down by Friday afternoon. The temperatures continue to climb into the mid 60s today with a warmer trend into the 70s through the weekend.  

To track the temperatures, wind speeds and get the latest warnings sent to your phone, download the WMBF First Alert Weather App. 

  • Tim Montana scheduled to perform at 2018 CCMF

    Thursday, March 15 2018 8:02 AM EDT2018-03-15 12:02:08 GMT
    Tim Montana is the latest country artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray, Devin Dawson, Jon Langston, Russell Dickerson, Tracy Lawrence, Muscadine Bloodline, the James Barker Band and Josh Phillips are also scheduled to perform.

  • Horry Co. to receive over $4.7 million from FEMA

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:25 AM EDT2018-03-15 11:25:51 GMT
    Horry County will receive two FEMA grants valued at over $4.7 million to offset costs for debris removal following Hurricane Matthew, according to a press release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

  • FIRST ALERT: Tree Pollen levels higher today and through the weekend

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-03-15 11:18:51 GMT
    If your allergies have been acting up, you're not alone. Tree pollen levels continue to climb to very high levels. The windier conditions today will stir up more tree pollen that will linger through the weekend. 

