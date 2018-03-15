FIRST ALERT: Burn ban in effect as high winds pick up this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A red flag warning from the National Weather Service is in effect later this morning through this evening as high winds develop. A Burn ban is now in effect for Horry County for today for all unincorporated areas of the county.

The NWS does not advise outdoor burning as the winds and dry air can cause fires to become out of control and spread quickly.

Winds today will be out of the southwest and pick up throughout the day. Winds at noon will be between 10 MPH to 20 MPH, while they pick up to gusting over 25 MPH this afternoon.

The winds will stir up the tree pollen as well, so your allergies will be acting up as well. The pollen will linger through the weekend, though the winds will start to calm down by Friday afternoon. The temperatures continue to climb into the mid 60s today with a warmer trend into the 70s through the weekend.

