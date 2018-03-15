FIRST ALERT: Tree Pollen levels higher today and through the weekend

Pollen levels through the next few days (WMBF)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If your allergies have been acting up, you're not alone. Tree pollen levels continue to climb to very high levels.

The windier conditions today will stir up more tree pollen that will linger through the weekend. Relief will begin to arrive by Monday, as rain begins to move in.

While tree pollen is higher, the grass pollen is at moderate levels and ragweed pollen should not be a problem.

The pollen forecast is by pollen.com

