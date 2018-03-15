Police investigating after person found dead on Highway 17 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police investigating after person found dead on Highway 17

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating after a person was found dead on Highway 17 Bypass South Wednesday evening, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

The body was found around 11:00 p.m. in a wooded area near Coastal Wellness and the Cherry Boxx Boutique. The name of the victim and cause of death will be released pending notification of family. An autopsy is scheduled Thursday.

This is all the information available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Tree Pollen levels higher today and through the weekend

    FIRST ALERT: Tree Pollen levels higher today and through the weekend

    Thursday, March 15 2018 6:39 AM EDT2018-03-15 10:39:37 GMT
    Pollen levels through the next few days (WMBF)Pollen levels through the next few days (WMBF)

    If your allergies have been acting up, you're not alone. Tree pollen levels continue to climb to very high levels. The windier conditions today will stir up more tree pollen that will linger through the weekend. 

    More >>

    If your allergies have been acting up, you're not alone. Tree pollen levels continue to climb to very high levels. The windier conditions today will stir up more tree pollen that will linger through the weekend. 

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Outdoor burning not advised today due to high winds

    FIRST ALERT: Outdoor burning not advised today due to high winds

    Thursday, March 15 2018 6:39 AM EDT2018-03-15 10:39:07 GMT
    Red Flag Warning in effect through Thursday (3/15) evening.Red Flag Warning in effect through Thursday (3/15) evening.

    A red flag warning is in effect later this morning through this evening as high winds develop. Outdoor burning is not advised as the winds and dry air can cause fires to become out of control and spread quickly. 

    More >>

    A red flag warning is in effect later this morning through this evening as high winds develop. Outdoor burning is not advised as the winds and dry air can cause fires to become out of control and spread quickly. 

    More >>

  • Police investigating after person found dead on Highway 17

    Police investigating after person found dead on Highway 17

    Thursday, March 15 2018 4:43 AM EDT2018-03-15 08:43:23 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Horry County police are investigating after a person was found dead on Highway 17 Bypass South Wednesday evening, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

    More >>

    Horry County police are investigating after a person was found dead on Highway 17 Bypass South Wednesday evening, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly