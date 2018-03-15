Police investigating after person found dead on Highway 17

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating after a person was found dead on Highway 17 Bypass South Wednesday evening, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

The body was found around 11:00 p.m. in a wooded area near Coastal Wellness and the Cherry Boxx Boutique. The name of the victim and cause of death will be released pending notification of family. An autopsy is scheduled Thursday.

This is all the information available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.