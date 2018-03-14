Proposed mine in Red Bluff area back on the table

Many people in Red Bluff aren't happy about the mine that could be coming to their area. (Source: WMBF)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A proposed mine that would sit in the Red Bluff area in Loris that didn’t end up making its way through Horry County Council is now back on the table.

DDC Engineers, the developer of the proposed site, held a meeting in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday for residents of Red Bluff to get any questions they had about the project answered.

Mike Wooten, with DDC Engineers, said they originally tried to have the meeting closer to Red Bluff, but weren't able to secure a venue. Since the meeting was time-sensitive, they booked it at the first place they could, which was the Barefoot Landing Conference Center.

Some people in Red Bluff have been adamantly opposed to the proposed mining operation. They say it will cause pollution, and lead to traffic issues and noise problems as well.

Wooten says it won’t be as bad as some people seem to think it will be.

“We think it’s a good plan,” Wooten said. “We think it’s a good fit for the property, and we think it’s a good fit for the community.”

He said noise won’t be an issue because county ordinances prohibit anything above 65 decibels, which, according to Wooten, is comparable to a lawn mower’s noise level.

Wooten added traffic won’t be nearly as bad as it could be because the site was originally zoned to have a shopping center built there.

“This mine’s going to produce 55 trucks a day,” Wooten said. “That shopping center would create the traffic of more than 1,000 vehicles per day.”

The proposed hours of operation for the mine were also changed from the original times. The new proposal would mean the mine would run from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Still, some people are not happy about this mine coming to the area.

“I moved to the country area because it was peaceful, and I feel now that it’s no longer going to be peaceful,” Guy Needham, of Red Bluff, said.

Wooten said the mine would operate for about five years. At the end of the project, a new lake with houses would sit there. Still, some people don’t care about that.

“We’re not interested in a pristine lake that’s going to be probably six or seven years down the road that we probably can’t use,” Needham said.

Horry County Council will discuss the proposed mine on Tuesday, March 20.

