This Is Carolina: Retired Army Ranger gets surprise of a lifetime at charitable hunt

We want to find the good news stories that truly show our community that this is Carolina.More >>
A proposed mine that would sit in the Red Bluff area in Loris that was didn’t end up making its way through County Council is now back on the table.More >>
While some students stood outside of schools in solidarity, others stayed within the hallways to remember the 17 victims of the shooting in Parkland, Fla. on National School Walkout Day.More >>
Students across Florence County shows their support and solidarity with the victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida with ceremonies and signs. Students at West Florence high School honored the 17 students and staff members killed once month ago with posters bearing the names of the student victims.More >>
The tourism and marketing models are evolving for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.More >>
March 13, 2018, marks one month since the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people and started a nation-wide conversation about safety. As a result, the Women’s March Youth “Empower” initiated the #Enough National School walk out on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at all time zones, coast-to-coast. Students, teachers, parents and administrators were invited to take part in the national walkout.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Two Navy aviators have died after their F/A-18 jet crashed off the coast of Florida on Wednesday.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
